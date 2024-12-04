Previous
Who's a pretty boy! by bigmxx
Who's a pretty boy!

Day 339 - I love the colours of peacocks, even though they don't have their full plumage this time of year they are still a beautiful colour!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
A very handsome fella!
December 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely capture.
December 4th, 2024  
