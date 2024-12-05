Previous
Still hanging on! by bigmxx
Photo 2895

Still hanging on!

Day 340 - These leaves are still hanging onto the tree but we have high winds and torrential rain forecast for the week end so I don't think they will still be there next week!
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
793% complete

Photo Details

