Are you going to feed me! by bigmxx
Photo 2898

Are you going to feed me!

Day 343 - This little Robin kept hoping after us in the hope we had some food for it, unfortunately we hadn't as it was only a quick nip to the shops in between the rain
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful detail and beautiful POV
December 8th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous close-up
December 8th, 2024  
