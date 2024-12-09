Previous
Rain, rain and more rain! by bigmxx
Photo 2899

Rain, rain and more rain!

Day 344 - This sums up todays weather, we had torrential rain on and off all day!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Jackie Snider
Very verdant! Cool and refreshing.
December 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely raindrops!
December 9th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super capture of the droplets
December 9th, 2024  
