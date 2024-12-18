Sign up
Previous
Photo 2908
First one out!
Day 353 - This is the first of the Camelia buds that have opened, no sign of any of the others yet!
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2908
photos
47
followers
47
following
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful colour this is so early !
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a beauty!
December 18th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
December 18th, 2024
