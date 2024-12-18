Previous
First one out! by bigmxx
Photo 2908

First one out!

Day 353 - This is the first of the Camelia buds that have opened, no sign of any of the others yet!
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful colour this is so early !
December 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beauty!
December 18th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact