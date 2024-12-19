Previous
Patterns! by bigmxx
Day 354 - I had a custard cream biscuit with my tea today, I've normally dip them in my tea and scoff them in quick, but today I was facilitated by the patterns on them, something I've never noticed before!
Margaret Brown ace
A tasty sweet treat!
December 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Itsxan iconic pattern. I wonder if it's changed over the years?
December 19th, 2024  
