Previous
Photo 2909
Patterns!
Day 354 - I had a custard cream biscuit with my tea today, I've normally dip them in my tea and scoff them in quick, but today I was facilitated by the patterns on them, something I've never noticed before!
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
A tasty sweet treat!
December 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Itsxan iconic pattern. I wonder if it's changed over the years?
December 19th, 2024
