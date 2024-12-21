Sign up
Photo 2911
Merry Christmas!
Day 356 - We've been out shopping at our local supermarket and this is the latest knitted scene from the local knit and natter group - such a talented group!
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
