Previous
Little bit of sunshine! by bigmxx
Photo 2912

Little bit of sunshine!

Day 357 - Today has been really windy and cold, luckily we had a 2 hour window of sunshine so it encouraged us to go for a very quick walk!
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous find and capture of these yellow lichens!
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact