Photo 2912
Little bit of sunshine!
Day 357 - Today has been really windy and cold, luckily we had a 2 hour window of sunshine so it encouraged us to go for a very quick walk!
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Fabulous find and capture of these yellow lichens!
December 22nd, 2024
