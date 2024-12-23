Previous
All by myself! by bigmxx
All by myself!

Day 358 - I think the Seagull thought it was the King of the Castle as there was no other birds around!
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Dorothy ace
He kind of looks out of place….no sand and sea.
December 23rd, 2024  
