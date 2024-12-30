Previous
What are you looking at! by bigmxx
What are you looking at!

Day 365 - Not sure what this Crow had it's eye on but it stood like this for ages just staring at the ground, I tried to get closer to see but it flew off!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Interesting capture! It sure was fascinated by something.
December 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s looking at something!
December 30th, 2024  
