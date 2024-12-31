Previous
Happy New Year! by bigmxx
Photo 2921

Happy New Year!

Day 366 - Just a few of my favourite things of 2024, hopefully 2025 will be just as good!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Happy New Year to you, Michelle! Great collage.
December 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful collage - a happy New Year to you and all .
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact