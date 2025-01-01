Previous
Happy New Year! by bigmxx
Happy New Year!

Day 1 - And into my 8th year I go, I hope I can keep the momentum going as I’m flagging at the moment!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Welcome to year 8 and a lovely bright and sparkly poster yo welcome the New Year
January 1st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Well done Michelle. Just keep going, it's a difficult time of year but your photos are great.
Happy New Year
January 1st, 2025  
