Colours of the rainbow!

Day 7 - For the last 6 weeks I have been doing bank shifts at the hospital where I worked before I retired, I was clinical when I worked but I have been doing Ward Co-ordinating and really enjoying it, this is a corridor down in the depths of the hospital where the patient notes come in, it's a delight to walk through even on a dull day like today as for some reason it's always colourful like this!