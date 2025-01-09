Previous
Frosty again! by bigmxx
Photo 2930

Frosty again!

Day 9 - We had a little snow overnight but luckily it didn't lay!
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Oh that’s so pretty!
January 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oh so jealous! Still no snow here, but at least lots of lovely frost. I do like a proper cold Winter!
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact