Day 13 - As I was leaving early this morning I notice this cobweb on a garden lantern, luckily it wasn't quite as cold this morning so no car scraping!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Mags ace
Wow! Great spot and shot!
January 13th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Love this ❤️
January 13th, 2025  
