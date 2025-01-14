Previous
Lovely day! by bigmxx
Lovely day!

Day 14 - Today was a bit warmer at a lovely 10° compared to the -3 we've been having. While out for a walk I noticed this unusually fungus growing from the base of a tree
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Very unusual, well spotted
January 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic textures and tones.
January 14th, 2025  
