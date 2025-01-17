Previous
Springs on it's way! by bigmxx
Photo 2938

Springs on it's way!

Day 17 - There wasn't much to take a picture of in our local community woods but I did find loads of katkins/lamb tails!
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful find ! - roll on Spring !
January 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
How lovely!
January 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great find, I haven’t seen any yet.
January 17th, 2025  
