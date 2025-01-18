Previous
Look up! by bigmxx
Photo 2939

Look up!

Day 18 - I love to look upwards as there's always something different to see!
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Dorothy ace
That is so cool! So many different shapes! Fave
January 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I made a new folder today on Flick - called Infrastructure! I don't think I've ever gone right underneath one: perhaps I need to make a resolution!
January 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great POV!
January 18th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oooh super dizzying pov
January 18th, 2025  
