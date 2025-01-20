Previous
Chilly again today! by bigmxx
Chilly again today!

Day 20 - This Lapwing had fluffed itself up, I wasn't sure if it was because it was cold or it was trying to impress a lady!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
william wooderson ace
Poor lapwing! Probably wishing it had a fluffy jumper to put on...
January 20th, 2025  
Kate ace
Definitely puffed up for some reason
January 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
He doesn't look too happy !!
January 20th, 2025  
