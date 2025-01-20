Sign up
Previous
Photo 2941
Chilly again today!
Day 20 - This Lapwing had fluffed itself up, I wasn't sure if it was because it was cold or it was trying to impress a lady!
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2941
photos
48
followers
47
following
805% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
william wooderson
ace
Poor lapwing! Probably wishing it had a fluffy jumper to put on...
January 20th, 2025
Kate
ace
Definitely puffed up for some reason
January 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He doesn't look too happy !!
January 20th, 2025
