Previous
Photo 2942
Frost again!
Day 21 - The frost free mornings didn't last long, luckily I didn't have to get up for work today as I'm getting ready for another holiday!
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Oh! Lovely frosty scene!
January 21st, 2025
Monica
Pretty
January 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful crystals.
January 21st, 2025
