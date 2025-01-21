Previous
Frost again! by bigmxx
Photo 2942

Frost again!

Day 21 - The frost free mornings didn't last long, luckily I didn't have to get up for work today as I'm getting ready for another holiday!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh! Lovely frosty scene!
January 21st, 2025  
Monica
Pretty
January 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful crystals.
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact