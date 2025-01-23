Previous
Here at last! by bigmxx
Day 23 - After a very long day we have arrived in Sharm El Sheikh, the suns already set, so time to unpack, have a meal a drink and then time for bed!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Casablanca ace
Lovely, enjoy!
January 23rd, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Enjoy.
January 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful!
January 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Alway good to arrive safely without any hiccups.
January 24th, 2025  
Kate ace
Glad you had smooth travels...now enjoy your stay
January 24th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely collage. Enjoy.
January 24th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Great images. Have a fabulous holiday.
January 24th, 2025  
Michelle
@casablanca @gillian1912 @marlboromaam @ludwigsdiana @k9photo @mittens @susiemc Thank you for the lovely comments, this is a kick back and chill holiday!
January 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Let the fun begin!
January 24th, 2025  
Michelle
@illinilass Most definitely and a lot of relaxing!
January 25th, 2025  
