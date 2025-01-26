Previous
Walking around! by bigmxx
Photo 2947

Walking around!

Day 26 - Another day sunbathing, paddling in the sea and chatting to people (I can’t believe that some people have been coming to this hotel for years)! and waking around taking in the beautiful immaculately kept gardens!
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Some beautiful shots here!
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact