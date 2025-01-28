Sign up
Previous
Photo 2949
Wildlife and cocktails!
Day 28 - I managed to capture 3 of the birds that are in abundance around here, the illusive one I can’t quite capture looks like a pied wagtail but they take off before I can get a decent phone picture!
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
A super collage
January 28th, 2025
