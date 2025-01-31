Previous
Still going strong! by bigmxx
Photo 2952

Still going strong!

Day 31 - I love how the Old Mans Beard plant (Clematis Vitalba) spreads over everything it touches and seems to hold it's fluffiness all Winter long
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Some Santa could use this in 11 months.
January 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact