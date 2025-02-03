Previous
More frost over night! by bigmxx
Photo 2955

More frost over night!

Day 34 - Luckily the water wasn't too frozen so this swan could still glide along and find food
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Nice reflections and capture
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact