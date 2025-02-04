Previous
Spotted Snowdrops at last! by bigmxx
Photo 2956

Spotted Snowdrops at last!

Day 35 - We haven't been anywhere much so far this week so I've not had an opportunity see any Snowdrops, but I saw these few today!
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh how lovely - just spotted a few stray snowdrops in the garden today too !
February 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact