Photo 2956
Spotted Snowdrops at last!
Day 35 - We haven't been anywhere much so far this week so I've not had an opportunity see any Snowdrops, but I saw these few today!
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh how lovely - just spotted a few stray snowdrops in the garden today too !
February 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
February 4th, 2025
