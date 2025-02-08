Previous
In the distance! by bigmxx
Photo 2960

In the distance!

Day 39 - I was so excited to see a Short Eared Owl on Elmley Nature Reserve, it's a bit grainy as my camera is a bridge camera and this was at it's furthest zoom but I'm just glad I saw it!
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Marvelous shot!
February 8th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Fantastic shot, well spotted.
February 8th, 2025  
