Previous
Photo 2960
In the distance!
Day 39 - I was so excited to see a Short Eared Owl on Elmley Nature Reserve, it's a bit grainy as my camera is a bridge camera and this was at it's furthest zoom but I'm just glad I saw it!
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2960
photos
48
followers
47
following
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2
2
365
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot!
February 8th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Fantastic shot, well spotted.
February 8th, 2025
