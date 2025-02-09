Previous
This sums today up! by bigmxx
This sums today up!

Day 40 - Todays weather has been rain, rain and more rain, even the pigeons didn't want to fly too far!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Nice dismal capture! Same here today🙁
February 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely capture in spite of the gray rainy day.
February 9th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Who would want to be a bird???
February 9th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yet the sky has a blue look to the grey
February 9th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A great capture to sum up the day.
February 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the silhouettes.
February 9th, 2025  
KWind ace
Nice image! I hope your weather improves.
February 9th, 2025  
