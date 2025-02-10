Previous
Day 41 - This swan wasn't being very nice to the other birds, it kept chasing them all away and then going back and eating the food!
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Dorothy ace
I’d be intimidated!
February 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! They look hungry!
February 10th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I guess he's bigger and hungrier. Life isn't fair. There were loads of swans on the car park in town today.
February 10th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Lovely capture
February 10th, 2025  
