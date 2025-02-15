Previous
Just a drop of rain!
Photo 2967

Just a drop of rain!

Day 46 - I’m sure sheep don’t mind the rain as it makes the grass greener and tastier!
15th February 2025

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
812% complete

Carole Sandford ace
She has her own little pond.
February 15th, 2025  
