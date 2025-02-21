Sign up
Previous
Photo 2973
Found under a tree!
Day 52 - It's amazing what you find when you look, before I joined 365 I would have not seen this and just passed it by, 365 has certainly made me more aware of what's around me!
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2973
photos
48
followers
47
following
Casablanca
ace
Lovely the way photography makes you aware of your environment, patterns, light and shade. Super picture of the leaf framework
February 21st, 2025
