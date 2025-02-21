Previous
Found under a tree! by bigmxx
Photo 2973

Found under a tree!

Day 52 - It's amazing what you find when you look, before I joined 365 I would have not seen this and just passed it by, 365 has certainly made me more aware of what's around me!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
814% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely the way photography makes you aware of your environment, patterns, light and shade. Super picture of the leaf framework
February 21st, 2025  
