Previous
Hurry up, we are waiting patiently! by bigmxx
Photo 2974

Hurry up, we are waiting patiently!

Day 53 - These Canada Geese watched us from the other side of the lake, they came flying over and landed near us and then just stared at us, waiting to be fed, very unnerving!
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! they are certainly waiting to be fed ! or else!!!!!!!!!
February 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact