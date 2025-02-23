Sign up
Previous
Photo 2975
Waiting to explode!
Day 54 - This is the Camellia bush in my garden, since the tree behind it decided to die the bush seems to have thrived, all we need now is some warmer weather to bring out the buds
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture, not long now!
February 23rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
It's going to be a riot of colour!
February 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how beautiful!
February 23rd, 2025
