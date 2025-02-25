Sign up
Previous
Photo 2977
Visiting my youngest in London
Day 56 - My daughter moved from Bow to Canary Wharf (London) back in August and this is the first opportunity we have had to visit her new flat, she took us for a walk around the area!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2977
photos
48
followers
47
following
