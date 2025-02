Lovely outlook - for now!

Day 57 - This is the view from my daughter's room in London, the house she shares is identical to the one's on the other side of the water. It's such a lovely quiet place to live (normally) but they have sold off the houses behind hers and the area is being developed into highrises, she has had notice that developers are trying to buy the row of houses she lives in, to put up even more high rises - such a shame!