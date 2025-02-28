Previous
Woke up to a frost today! by bigmxx
Photo 2980

Woke up to a frost today!

Day 59 - We woke up to a frost today, all the cars were covered, I wasn't best pleased to have to deal with that this morning, luckily it was all dont by mid morning and the sun came out!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice find on this frosty morning - quite a white one here too !! fav
February 28th, 2025  
