Photo 2980
Woke up to a frost today!
Day 59 - We woke up to a frost today, all the cars were covered, I wasn't best pleased to have to deal with that this morning, luckily it was all dont by mid morning and the sun came out!
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
1
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2980
photos
48
followers
47
following
816% complete
View this month »
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice find on this frosty morning - quite a white one here too !! fav
February 28th, 2025
