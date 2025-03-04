Previous
Doing some of my favourite things! by bigmxx
Day 63 - Today was my Birthday and I spent it doing some of my favourite things - spending the day with my husband, drinking cocktails, walking along the beach and eating lots of cake!!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
Happy birthday! Looking good, Michelle!
March 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Michelle, Enjoy ! Those cakes do look good !
March 5th, 2025  
