Plants and fruit of Cape Verde by bigmxx
Photo 2985

Plants and fruit of Cape Verde

Day 64 - After a walk around these are some of the fruits and flowers around our hotel, I’m surprised anything grows around here as the soil is sandy and arid, the only way things grow is because they are all fed by irrigation, even the trees!
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Casablanca ace
What beautiful flowers
March 6th, 2025  
