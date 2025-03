Pachamama Eco Park - Viveiro Botanical Garden

Day 65 - We had a rest from sunbathing today and went to Viveiro Botanical Garden & Zoo. The garden is home to a wide range of plants and animals, including parakeets, peacocks, ducks, donkeys, monkeys and goats, many of the animals were rescued and now live in safety in the gardens. The garden is also a place of environmental awareness, with many initiatives aimed at promoting recycling and caring for the environment.