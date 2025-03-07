Previous
Rest day! by bigmxx
Photo 2987

Rest day!

Day 66 - Just relaxing today, sunbathing, watching the African dancers at the poolside and making the most of the swim up bar, ready for another day out and about tomorrow!
7th March 2025

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
818% complete

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous collage
March 8th, 2025  
