Out and about!

Day 67 - We went on a drive around the island of Sal today. Buracona is located on the northwest coast of Sal, it’s better known as the Blue Eye. It’s a large opening in a cave where, if the sunlight shines at the right point, you can see a beautiful “blue eye”. The Blue Eye is the blue water that lights up with the sun.

Another place we stopped at was Pedra de Lume salt flats, the crater in which you’ll find the salt pans is an extinct volcano. From the 1700s through to 1985, Pedra de Lume town was an established salt producer, today the mines are no longer in full time operation, but on a small scale mainly to produce beauty products and therapeutic purposes. You can swim or rather float in one of the salt pools, the salt is meant to be really good for your skin.