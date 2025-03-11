Sign up
Photo 2991
Nice surprise to come home to!
Day 70 - Some of my Camellia buds opened while I was away, I'm so glad the flowers are still hanging around for me to see!
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
