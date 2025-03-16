Previous
So much energy! by bigmxx
So much energy!

Day 75 - I wish I had half of my Grandchildren’s energy!
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely joyful shot!
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, excellent fun
March 16th, 2025  
