Not what I expected to see this morning! by bigmxx
Not what I expected to see this morning!

Day 77 - We woke up to quite a heavy frost this morning, luckily it soon lifted when the sun came out, the Egyptian Geese didn’t look impressed!
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
So unusual! Nice capture.
March 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite a ground frost here too till the sun came out - A lovely pair !!
March 18th, 2025  
