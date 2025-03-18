Sign up
Previous
Photo 2998
Not what I expected to see this morning!
Day 77 - We woke up to quite a heavy frost this morning, luckily it soon lifted when the sun came out, the Egyptian Geese didn’t look impressed!
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
So unusual! Nice capture.
March 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite a ground frost here too till the sun came out - A lovely pair !!
March 18th, 2025
