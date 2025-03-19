Previous
Just like Grandad!
Just like Grandad!

Day 70 - This is my Grandson trying to help Grandad, excuse the pink wrist warmers, we was getting outfits ready for my Granddaughters for dress up at school and he decided he wanted to wear them!
