Beautiful day! by bigmxx
Beautiful day!

Day 78 - It's been a glorious day today and there was a few bees around the Rosemary bush flowers
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful day and the bees are making most of the warmth and flowers !
March 20th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful shot
March 20th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
So lovely to see.
March 20th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely to see the bees getting busy
March 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh what a beauty!
March 20th, 2025  
