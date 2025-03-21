Previous
Lots of Fungi! by bigmxx
Lots of Fungi!

Day 80 - Another sunny day and a lovely walk, I was so happy to still be able to find Fungi growing freely on felled trees
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Casablanca ace
Nice pov
March 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great find !
March 21st, 2025  
