Previous
Making use of rubbish! by bigmxx
Photo 3002

Making use of rubbish!

Day 81 - We went for a walk through a local boatyard and we came across these, they had used scrap materials to make them - ingenious!
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Very special
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact