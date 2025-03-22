Sign up
Photo 3002
Making use of rubbish!
Day 81 - We went for a walk through a local boatyard and we came across these, they had used scrap materials to make them - ingenious!
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Agnes
ace
Very special
March 22nd, 2025
