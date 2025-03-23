Sign up
Photo 3003
The rain has stopped at last!
Day 82 - I wasn't sure what these are called but Mr Google informs they are from the Weeping Pussy Willow tree
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and focus, spring is really on the way.
March 23rd, 2025
