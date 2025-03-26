Previous
The power of water! by bigmxx
Photo 3006

The power of water!

Day 85 - I love to walk by water and if there's any sound I could sit and listen for ages!
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the splash.
March 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of the textures and splashes.
March 26th, 2025  
*lynn ace
nice point of view and capture of the splashing!
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact